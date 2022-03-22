HFD responding to 3 alarm house fire on Gouaux Ave.

At approximately 6:26am on March 22, 2022 the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 500 block of Gouaux Ave. The occupants of the home made contact with 911 advising they had all escaped and are accounted for, but could not get to the front of the house because of the fire.

Engine 2 arrived first on-scene, declaring a working fire with 50% evolvement.

A second alarm was struck to bring in the fourth engine and extra manpower in from city. Shortly thereafter a third alarm was called to bring an additional engine company from Bayou Cane Fire Protection District , to the scene.

At the time of this post (7:23am)crews are still fighting active fire in the structure.

Please remain clear of the area and allow crews to work!

Photo Credit: Fire Chief Corey Henry – Houma Fire Department