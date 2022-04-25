Hi-5 Masquerade Ball to benefit after school program

Sarah Ross
April 25, 2022
PHOTOS: Terrebonne Came in Strong Supporting the Fight Against Cancer at Relay for Life
April 25, 2022

Hi-5, a Thibodaux based non-profit after school program, invites you to a night of fun at the 2022 Masquerade Ball. The event will take place on  Saturday, May 7, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Talluri residence, located at 100 Nicholls Drive.

Step into your best evening wear, and don’t forget your mask. Enjoy a night of music, food, drinks, and fun, while raising funds for the after school program. Established to address an important need for families living in poverty, their mission is to empower families to experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence.



“Your donation allows us to empower our families by bridging the gap with mentoring, utilizing outside agencies, connecting school and home in a positive way, and encouraging them to realize the importance of education. Our program provides each family with a roadmap packed with components necessary to build their future and discover their individual potentials,” reads a statement from Hi-5.

General admission for the event is $100. Tickets can be purchased online hereFor more information on the organization and the 2022 Masquerade Ball visit Hi-5 on Facebook.



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 25, 2022

GALLERY: First Pirates and Boots Festival was an adventure

Read more