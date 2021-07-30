Congressman Higgins introduces bill to make vaccine mandates by employers illegal

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) introduced today the Employee Rights and Freedom Act, which would make it illegal for any employer to mandate an employee undertake any medical procedure, including a vaccine.

Read the bill here.

Congressman Higgins issued the following statement:

“Every American who wants a vaccine should receive it. However, the decision to get vaccinated or not is a personal and private medical decision. This bill is about individual rights. I support individual freedoms, and I certainly stand against oppression. Neither government nor private employers have the right to mandate medical procedures. We’re drawing the line here. We, the People, will not be herded like sheep into medical procedures against our will.”

Higgins confirmed on social media Sunday that he, his wife and son are sick with COVID-19.

Higgins is a Republican who represents the 3rd Congressional District of Louisiana