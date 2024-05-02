Historic National Eucharistic Pilgrimage to pass through Houma-Thibodaux area this summer

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage will pass through the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux this June! All community members are invited to gather as a local church in recognition of Christ.

The 10th National Eucharistic Congress is scheduled to take place for the first time in 83 years this July in Indianapolis, Indiana. This Congress will bring thousands of Catholic pilgrims and leaders within the church together for 5 days of worship, thought, and reflection. As stated on the official website, “Every day at the Congress is designed to facilitate this life-changing encounter with Jesus, regardless of where you are on your faith journey. Attendees will select their preferred series of impact or breakout sessions, then, gathered together as one, the whole assembly will experience the powerful revival sessions in Lucas Oil Stadium each evening.”

Leading up to the National Eucharistic Congress in July will be a National Eucharistic Pilgrimage across the United States, consisting of 1,000 hosts and 4 different routes to choose from: The Marian Route (North, beginning in Minnesota), the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Route (East, beginning in Connecticut), the St. Juan Diego Route (South, beginning in Texas), and the St. Junipero Serra Route (West, beginning in California). All routes will eventually end in Indianapolis before the conference.

The Houma-Thibodaux area will have the unique opportunity to participate in the nation-wide pilgrimage in their own back yard, as the St. Juan Diego Route will pass directly through Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes on June 6, 2024. See the schedule below:

St. Francis de Sales Cathedral (Houma) – 9:00 AM Mass, pilgrimage begins

– 9:00 AM Mass, pilgrimage begins St. Bernadette Soubirous (Houma) – 12:00 PM prayer and lunch

– 12:00 PM prayer and lunch Christ the Redeemer (Thibodaux)

St. Genevieve (Thibodaux)

St. Luke (Thibodaux)

St. Joseph Co-Cathedral – Adoration, confession, and testimony by pilgrims. 5:30 PM Mass and reception.

“We are so excited to be included as a part of this national pilgrimage. Nothing like it has been done before,” said Father Patrick Riviere with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “It’s wonderful to see the nation come together to promote faith.”

The National Eucharistic Congress will take place July 17-21, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information and ticketing details, please visit their website.

For more information about the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, please click here.

For more information from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux about June 6, 2024, please visit their Facebook page.