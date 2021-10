H. L. Bourgeois and South Terrebonne High Schools are coming together to distribute supplies today, October 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Supplies include water, pre-made meals, baby supplies, food, and more. Staff and volunteers have been working since early this morning making bags, putting out supplies, and making sure things are ready for the supply distribution. Residents are already lining up, so make sure to come out at H. L. Bourgeois High School, 1 Reservation Ct, in Gray.