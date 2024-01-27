HLB Senior Brian Blanchard named 2024 American Legion Teen of the Year

Congratulations to Brian Blanchard, who has been named the 67th Annual American Legion Teen of the Year! Blanchard was also awarded the Best Essay Award for his essay on the veteran homelessness crisis.

“Each year the Teenager of the Year Program recognizes the Terrebonne Parish high School senior or junior who has best served his/her community, school, and church. Since 1956, this award has been bestowed upon exceptional high school students who have gone on to become leaders of our Terrebonne Parish community, state and country,” reads the official statement from the American Legion Lenox Hotard Post 31, who hosts the event. “At the beginning of the school year, the Commander of Post 31 invites the administrators of each of the eight high schools in Terrebonne Parish, as well as, the homeschooling community, to nominate up to four students for the award. Each student provides a detailed application and a winner is chosen after rigorous independent deliberation by a blind panel of American Legion senior members and experienced educators. All student nominees should be proud of all they have accomplished. Whether chosen for the top award or not, they are all winners in the eyes.”

Ms. Casannah Moses, Principal of H.L. Bourgeois, read the following statement about Blanchard: “Brian Blanchard is the the son of Mary and Gary Blanchard. He is proud to be named H.L. Bourgeois’ 2024 Student of the Year, and TFAE Scholar of the Year. He maintains a 4.21, straight-A GPA and scored a 34 composite on his ACT. He is a member of the National Honor Society, BETA club, bowling, Quiz Bowl, and tennis team. He is also a member of H.L. Bourgeois Band, where he serves as drum captain, and has made District-7 honor band every year since 6th grade. He made All-State band his sophomore and junior year, and attended All-State at the end of the fall. Brian was the 8th grade Terrebonne Parish Student of the Year, and the winner of Individual Math category at the 2018 Beta Competition. He plans to attend college after high school.”

Congratulations to all of the students who were nominated at the 67th Annual American Legion Teen of the Year Awards: