Holy Trinity Academy celebrates groundbreaking

The Board of Trustees for Holy Trinity Academy hosted a groundbreaking ceremony today, Wednesday, January 25 to celebrate the beginning of construction on the new PreK-12 school. The 40 plus acre piece of property of Holy Trinity Academy is located off of Old Schriever Highway, spanning back to Main Project Road.

“What a journey it has been,” began Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Holy Trinity Academy, John Casey. “Five years ago the seed for this school was planted, and now we move dirt in symbolism of our educational mission.” Casey went on to thank all those who helped to make Holy Trinity Academy possible, including the Vice Chairwoman Alice Roth, the Board of Trustees, the Board of Consultants, the architecture firm, and the landscaping company.

Casey was followed by Mr. Tyler Pellegrin, Ph.D.(c), who will serve as Holy Trinity Academy’s first Head of School. “Today, we are making the invisible visible,” Pellegrin told the crowd. “Today is the first day that years of work, labor, and challenges are no longer invisible. This is the tip of an iceberg that can finally be seen.” These feelings were echoed by Sandy Holloway, Secretary/Treasurer of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education: “”I have spent more than forty years serving families and children,” Holloway said, “and I am always so grateful for people with the tenacity to do things like this. Our children and our community will benefit from it.”

The groundbreaking concluded with quick remarks from head architect Steve Roux and Parish President Gordon E. Dove, before Rev. Mark Toups blessed the shovels and the ground on which Holy Trinity Academy will be built. Board members and supporters of Holy Trinity Academy then moved forward to break ground on their new campus and celebrated with hugs, handshakes, and smiles afterwards. Parish President Dove told the crowd at the ceremony: “Without education– what do we have?”

For more information on Holy Trinity Academy, visit their website at www.holytrinityacademy.org.