Hope Community Church Takes the Five Gallon Bucket Challenge to the Eastside

Volunteers gathered at Hope Community Church last weekend to participate in the five gallon bucket challenge. Following Hurricane Ida, the bucket challenge gained popularity as local efforts to clean our community became necessary.

Tara Detiveaux, Director of Hope Extreme said HCC was inspired to participate in the challenge following Chick-Fil-A Houma’s participation in early January. “Our community is on the Eastside of Houma, and we noticed the accumulation of trash in our neighborhood,” said Detiveaux, “We saw Chick-Fil-A and other local businesses participating in the challenge, and we wanted to join the effort in keeping our community clean.”

Approximately 15-20 volunteers arrived at the church on Saturday afternoon, retrieving broken business signs, fast food litter, and other debris left behind by Hurricane Ida. The community clean-up lasted for two hours, with volunteers recovering three truckloads of trash.

“We’re dedicated to serving, and I think it’s an easy task the community can do, there’s a lot of things you can’t do right now as far as housing and insurance. We’re just inspired to go out, and pick up trash in the community,” Detiveaux added.

Detiveaux said noticing that litter is a problem is the first step in taking action to maintain a clean environment, and it requires help from everyone in the community. “I think we should all do our part, sometimes we hear people say they don’t want to pick up trash because they didn’t do it. That’s not the issue, the issue is it’s our community. We’re all going to have to take a part in cleaning this place up,” Detiveaux explained.

HCC is planning to host its next “Hope Serve Day” in the upcoming months and is always accepting volunteers. Those interested in volunteering with Hope Extreme can contact Tara Detiveaux at 985-873-3145 or email HCC at hopextreme@yahoo.com