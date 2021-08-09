Hope Extreme Expands Outreach to Include Shower Facility for the Homeless

Hope Extreme has begun construction on a shower facility at their Eastside facility for the area’s homeless population.

Hope Extreme is a faith-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization located on the Eastside of Houma that provides holistic, revitalizing, and life-changing programs that empower the marginalized and under-resourced with Hope.

The organization provides programs to the community that include after-school and summer programs, Momentum Teens, Hope to the Streets, Hope Feeds the Souls and is looking for funding for a future project, Hope Gardens and Fitness Park. The organization also runs a thrift store, Hope Treasures, which proceeds go to the non-profit organization, and the store gives the homeless two free outfits along with a bag to carry personal items. The thrift store is located at 431 Grand Caillou and is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The organization gives out food to the homeless through both a blessings table that lays outside the door of the facility and also gives boxes of food. This is made possible through partnerships with community organizations and donations.

Executive Directory Tara Detiveaux said they noticed another problem around the beginning of the pandemic, which led to the latest project that started construction Thursday, August 5. The organization will have a facility that includes showers, changing stations, a washer and dryer, and a mini-kitchen area that will allow the homeless to be able to microwave food for hot meals. It will be an extension of the organization’s facility, which is located at 437 Grand Caillou in Houma. Detiveaux thanked the partners in the project, which she said would not be possible without them: Alligator Contractors Group, Bayou Community Foundation, and the Danos Foundation. The shower facility will be open during the Hope Extreme’s office hours and has an anticipated completion date of Fall 21’.

The community can help the organization in the outreach of the area’s homeless population. Donations are always welcome, especially for the shower facility, such as towels, hygienic products, shower shoes, and bags. They are also looking for volunteers to help upkeep the facility.

“For us and the board at Hope Extreme,” Detiveaux said, “we agree this program fits with our mission here to help those who are underserved and under-resourced. To be able to provide programs that are practical and meet the needs of the community and it was just a natural step in what we do.”

For more information, visit www.hopeextreme.org, or call 985.873.3145 to find out how to donate.