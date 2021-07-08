Hope Extreme Receives Donations to Help Local Youth

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce presented Hope Extreme donations as part of a Chamber Care initiative, “Non-Profit Spotlight.”

Hope Extreme is located at 437 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Their constant focus, while revitalizing the east Houma community, is to provide life-changing programs that empower the marginalized in life-giving ways. They have programs such as after-school and summer programs, Momentum Teens, which is a weekly youth group; Hope To the Streets, which is a ministry where they bring Hope to the streets of Houma; and Hope Feeds The Soul, which provides residents with needed food and essential items.

The organization needs Printer Paper, Washing Powder, Poster Board, Bottles of Water, Paper Plates, Cleaning Supplies, Plastic Garbage Bags, School Supplies, Snacks for Students, Paper Towels, Kool-Aid Mixes, and Toilet Paper. They also have a ‘Lending Library’ on site that needs donated books.

The Non-Profit Spotlight began during a Chamber Development Committee meeting in 2020. The committee wanted to find a way to help non-profit organizations due to them taking a hit on fundraising efforts due to the COVID pandemic. The Non-Profit Spotlight features non-profit Chamber members each month where they are highlighted at the General Membership Luncheon, on social media, and other platforms to bring more awareness about the participating organizations.

For more information about either organization, visit https://www.hopeextreme.org/ and www.houmachamber.com.