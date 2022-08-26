“Hope Fridge” Aims to Help with East Houma Food Insecurity

Hope Extreme continues to provide resources for those in need in East Houma and the organization recently celebrated the completion of the “Hope Fridge.”

The Hope Fridge brings hope to the community by addressing food insecurity in East Houma. Tara Detiveaux, Director of Hope Extreme, recently explained the project that was funded by a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation.

The community resource runs on donations and drop-offs by the people of the community. Lying next to the fridge is a shelf that acts as a pantry for non-perishable goods including canned vegetables, MREs, beans, uncooked pasta, jarred spaghetti sauces, and more. The fridge can contain anything such as bottled water, prepared meals, and fruit. Hope Fridge also has a freezer that can contain anything such as popsicles and frozen meals. “It helps give people resources,” Detiveaux said in a video, “during Hurricane Ida and COVID, we’ve seen such a need for food, and with the prices skyrocketing. We just want to say come and join us, be a part. You can do this, your organization can do this, your school can do this. Just raise supplies and drop them off to us. Thank you so much!”

Hope Extreme provides holistic, revitalizing, and life-changing programs that empower the marginalized and under-resourced with Hope. the 503(c) 3 nonprofit organization aims to bring hope to a community in need. The Hope Fridge is open 24/7 for those in need of the available resources. The fridge is located in front of the organization’s building located at 437 Grand Caillou in East Houma. For more information, visit Hope Extreme on Facebook, or click here to visit the website.