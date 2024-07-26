Hope in the Bayou: Bayou Community Foundation’s Hurricane Ida Housing Program

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) recently celebrated another milestone in the successful placement of a family into a new home through the impactful Hurricane Ida Housing Program.

With the support of the dedicated board of directors, volunteers, and generous donors, the foundation continues to make a positive difference in the community by providing safe housing to families in need.

BCF Executive Director Jennifer Armand emphasized the urgent need to raise awareness about the ongoing housing crisis in the Southern Bayou region. Many are still struggling with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and lack permanent housing solutions. The program has helped multiple families find new homes built to Fortified Gold standard to withstand 150 mph winds, “We are building homes that are resilient and strengthen the resiliency of the homeowners and our community in future storms,” Armand explained.

The program has seen three seasons in DuLac, South Lafourche, and Grand Isle. BCF has invested over $8 million in the programs, impacting over 500 households. In Dulac, 24 new homes have been constructed, while eight homes were completed in Grand Isle. The South Lafourche area welcomed 21 new homes, including the charming Amish Cottages. The Amish Cottages are a newer project under the program that brings tiny homes up to code to the bayou.

Beyond new constructions, over 450 repairs have been undertaken in the span of three seasons, bringing the total number of housing improvements to over 500. “It has been a very inspirational and blessed journey for us. We have learned a tremendous amount about Hurricane Recovery,” the Director shared, “what people need to truly recover, not just to repair, rebuild their homes, but to really rebuild their lives.”

In a testament to the organization’s mission, BCF has proven to be a shining example of swift and effective action, ensuring that no one falls through the cracks. The foundation’s ability to bridge the gap and aid individuals in need before traditional government housing programs could intervene highlights its unique and invaluable role. Follow BCF on Facebook for continued updates or visit www.bayoucf.org to learn more about their mission.











