Hospitalization, ventilator use continues to rise

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 601,941. That’s 5,408 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 55 new deaths, bringing the total to 11,408.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 90% of cases from 7/29 – 8/4

• 84% of deaths from 7/29 – 8/4

• 91% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations are continuing to rise statewide, with 2,895 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, 36 more than yesterday. 373 of those patients are on ventilators, 35 more than yesterday.

This is the highest number of Covid hospitalizations to date.

Lafourche is reporting 14,258 total cases, 193 more than yesterday. They are reporting 216 total deaths, same as yesterday. (195 are confirmed, 21 are probable.)*

Terrebonne is reporting 14,738 total cases, 172 more than yesterday. They are reporting 251 total deaths, 3 more than yesterday. (223 are confirmed, 28 are probable.)*

In Region 3, there are 203 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 5 more than yesterday. Region 3 has 26 Covid patients on ventilators, which is 6 more than yesterday.

Percent positivity** rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/29 – 8/4 is now at 19.30%, increased 2.66% from the week prior, which was 17.1%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/29 – 8/4 is now at 17.50%, decreased 0.57% from the week prior, which was 18.80%.

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 33.7% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 33.13% on Wednesday. Terrebonne parish is reporting 30.34% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 30.07% on Wednesday.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.

*Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

*Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

**Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).