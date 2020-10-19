Hospitalizations and ventilator use rises slightly

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 175,982. That’s 202 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,566 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/12/20 is 161,792. That’s 3,919 new presumed recovered since 9/28/20. The state is reporting 200 probable deaths and 3,088 probable cases as of 10/14/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,842 cases, 11 more than yesterday. They are reporting 126 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 3.5%, down 18.6% from the week prior, which was 4.3%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,803 cases, 1 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 123 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 2.5%, down 16.7% from the week prior, which was 3.0%.

Statewide, there are 553 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 64 are on ventilators. That’s 3 more patients than yesterday and 4 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,594,376, which is 4,866 more tests than yesterday.