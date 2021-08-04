Hospitalizations continue to climb; highest group of cases in Region 3 are 18-29 year olds

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 562,319. That’s 4,778 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 44 new deaths, bring the total to 11,129.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 90% of cases from 7/22 – 7/28

• 84% of deaths from 7/22 – 7/28

• 90% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations are still on the rise statewide, with 2,247 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, 135 more than yesterday. 224 of those patients are on ventilators, 2 more than yesterday.

This is the highest number of Covid hospitalizations to date.

Lafourche is reporting 12,951 total cases, 170 more than yesterday. They are reporting 213 total deaths, 2 more than yesterday. (192 are confirmed, 21 are probable.)*

Terrebonne is reporting 13,407 total cases, 163 more than yesterday. They are reporting 234 total deaths, same as yesterday. (210 are confirmed, 24 are probable.)*

In Region 3, there are 162 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 7 more than yesterday. Region 3 has 24 Covid patients on ventilators, which is 3 more than yesterday.

Regarding age range of patients in Region 3, for the week of 7/22 – 7/28, the following cases were reported:

0-4 years: 153

5-17: 592

18-29: 737

30-39: 597

40-49: 438

50-59: 431

60-69: 256

+70: 165

Region 3 includes Terrebonne and Lafourche. Some of the local hospitals included in Region 3 are Terrebonne General Health System, Thibodaux Regional Health System, Ochsner St. Anne, and Leonard J. Chabert Hospital.

Percent positivity** rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/22 – 7/28 is now at 17.1%, decreased 2.84% from the week prior, which was 17.6%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 77/22 – 7/28 is now at 18.80%, up 30.56% from the week prior, which was 14.6%.

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 33.13% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 32.6% last week. Terrebonne parish is reporting 29.86% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 29.44% last week.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.

*Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

*Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

**Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).