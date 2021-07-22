Hospitalizations continue to rise

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 509,716. That’s 2,843 new cases reported since yesterday.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 913 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, 69 more than yesterday. 65 of those patients are on ventilators.

According to LDH’s data, ICU beds in region three were at 98 percent capacity on Wednesday, with only six beds available. Region three includes Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. Mary, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes.

Lafourche is reporting 11,253 total cases; that’s 132 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 11,758; that’s 104 more than yesterday.

Yesterday, the dashboard updated the percent positivity rates for the state:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/8 – 7/14 is now at 11.5%, up 35.29% from the week prior, which was 8.5%. Today’s numbers show 32.06% of our population is completely vaccinated.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/8 – is now at 12.4%, up 27.84% from the week prior, which was 9.7%. Today’s numbers show 28.99% of our population is completely vaccinated.

Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).