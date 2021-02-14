Hospitalizations drop below 1,000 in two-day totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 419,891. That’s 1,312 more cases since Friday. 362,986 are confirmed; 56,905 are probable.

The state is reporting 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,292 deaths. 8,663 are confirmed; 629 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/8/21 is 380,673, which is 17,216 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,855 cases. There are 6,853 confirmed and 2,002 probable. That’s 27 new cases since Friday. They are reporting 191 deaths; 179 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3 is 8.00%, down 13.98% from the week prior, which was 9.30%. Incidence is 374.05.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,226 cases. There are 7,403 confirmed and 1,823 probable. That’s 62 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 189 deaths; 174 are confirmed and 15 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.28-Feb. 3 is 7.20%, down 32.08% from the week prior, which was 10.60%. Incidence is 284.63.

Statewide, there are 875 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 142 are on ventilators. That’s 126 less patients since Friday, and 9 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,697,015, which is 34,469 more tests than Friday. There are 5,281,129 molecular tests and 415,886 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 105,651 tests in Lafourche (92,559 molecular and 13,092 antigen) and 103,589 tests in Terrebonne (94,296 molecular and 9,293 antigen). That’s 715 more tests in Lafourche and 740 more in Terrebonne since Friday.