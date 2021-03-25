Hospitalizations drop below 400 in Thursday totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 442,620. That’s 407 more cases since yesterday. 378,515 cases are confirmed; 64,105 are probable.

The state is reporting 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,073 deaths. 9,251 are confirmed; 822 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/22/21 is 429,935, which is 3,692 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,338 cases. There are 7,119 confirmed and 2,219 probable. That’s 7 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar.11-Mar. 17 is 0.90%, down 52.63% from the week prior, which was 1.90%. Incidence is 31.60.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,823 cases. There are 7,792 confirmed and 2,031 probable. That’s 11 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 218 deaths; 200 are confirmed and 18 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar. 11-Mar. 17 is 2.60%, down 27.78% from the week prior, which was 3.60%. Incidence is 54.04.

Statewide, there are 396 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 69 are on ventilators. That’s 17 less patients since yesterday, and 6 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,416,619, which is 15,128 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,900,174 molecular tests and 516,445 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 119,177 tests in Lafourche (102,305 molecular and 16,872 antigen) and 117,679 tests in Terrebonne (105,888 molecular and 11,791 antigen). That’s 519 more tests in Lafourche and 700 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.