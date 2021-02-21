Hospitalizations drop below 800 in two-day totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 424,176. That’s 1,909 more cases since Friday. 365,859 cases are confirmed; 58,317 are probable.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,466 deaths. 8,798 are confirmed; 668 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/15/21 is 396,834, which is 16,161 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 8,985 cases. There are 6,932 confirmed and 2,053 probable. That’s 64 new cases since Friday. They are reporting 195 deaths; 183 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 5.8%, down 28.4% from the week prior, which was 8.1%. Incidence is 208.94.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,337 cases. There are 7,480 confirmed and 1,857 probable. That’s 56 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 192 deaths; 176 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 6.2%, down 12.68% from the week prior, which was 7.1%. Incidence is 223.38.

Statewide, there are 756 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 120 are on ventilators. That’s 50 less patients since Friday, and 9 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,787,609, which is 32,004 more tests than Friday. There are 5,358,370 molecular tests and 429,239 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 108,232 tests in Lafourche (94,555 molecular and 13,677 antigen) and 105,766 tests in Terrebonne (96,229 molecular and 9,537 antigen). That’s 1,055 more tests in Lafourche and 1,251 more in Terrebonne since Friday.