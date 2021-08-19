Hospitalizations take a slight dip; ventilator use increases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 643,993. That’s 5,550 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 58 new deaths, bringing the total to 11,851.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 89% of cases from 8/5 -8/11

• 80% of deaths from 8/5 -8/11

• 91% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations declined, with 3,022 Covid patients in the hospital as of yesterday, 9 less than yesterday. 476 of those patients are on ventilators, 28 more than yesterday.

Lafourche is reporting 15,342 total cases, 156 more than yesterday. They are reporting 242 total deaths, 1 more than yesterday. (209 are confirmed, 33 are probable.)*

Terrebonne is reporting 16,288 total cases, 230 more than yesterday. They are reporting 258 total deaths, 2 more than yesterday. (229 are confirmed, 29 are probable.)*

In Region 3, there are 193 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 6 less than yesterday. Region 3 has 24 Covid patients on ventilators, which is the same as yesterday.

Percent positivity** rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/5 – 8/11 is now at 18.00%, increased 2.86% from the week prior, which was 17.50%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/5 – 8/11 is now at 16.90%, decreased 12.44% from the week prior, which was 19.30%.

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 35.66% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 34.89% on Wednesday. Terrebonne parish is reporting 31.84% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 31.25% on Wednesday.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.

*Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

*Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

**Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).