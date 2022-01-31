Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Receives DMAP Designation from Destinations International

The Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (HACVB) was awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International in recognition of the organization’s commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.

“We are pleased to have The Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau join our distinguished group of professionals,” said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. “The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community.”



“By achieving DMAP accreditation, the HACVB has demonstrated that they have developed strategies for the direction of their destination and the policies and procedures to safeguard the use of public dollars,” said Maura Allen Gast, FCDME, executive director at Visit Irving.



The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a multitude of mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas to gain this momentous achievement. The standards cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development, and research. The HACVB joins the ranks of over 200 destination organizations that have obtained DMAP recognition.

The Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s mission is the be a leader in Terrebonne Parish’s economic development by attracting and servicing visitors, generating income, jobs, and tax revenues, which makes the community a better place to live and visit.

“We are honored to receive the DMAP Accreditation from Destination International,” stated Sondra Corbitt, HACVB Executive Director. “The Houma Area CVB’s staff and I are committed to create an economic impact to Terrebonne Parish through our marketing, sales, and product development efforts. Terrebonne Parish is our home, and we want to be distinguished leaders for the betterment of our community.”