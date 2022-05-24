Houma Blood Center to host community blood drives

The Blood Center of Houma will host two community blood drives this weekend. The first drive will take place at the Walmart Supercenter Westside location (1633 Martin Luther King Blvd) on Friday, May 27, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The second drive will take place at Zydeco Harley Davidson (1740 Martin Luther King Blvd.) on Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations will be used to help save the lives of trauma victims, cancer patients, mothers who had c-sections, organ transplants, and newborn babies who require blood transfusions to survive. All donors will receive a free crawfish t-shirt, complimentary snacks and refreshments.

Those who make a donation will also receive a free Covid-19 antibody test. Patients can review their results online one week after taking a test. Appointments are requested but walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments for the mobile blood drive can be scheduled here.