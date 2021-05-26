Houma Chamber Accepting Large and Small Business of the Year Awards Nominations

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2020 Large and Small Business of the Year Awards.

Due to COVID, the 2021 Chamber Annual Banquet was cancelled, but the organization will still proceed with the awards which will be presented at the June 22nd General Membership Luncheon.

The awards are given to businesses that have demonstrated “ethical leadership and corporate stewardship, made a difference in their communities and contributed to the advancement of important economic and social goals.”

The Small Business Award will be presented to a business of 25 full-time employees or less and the Large Business Award is presented to a business with more than 25 full-time employees. In order to be eligible for the award, the business must be a member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and have a minimum of three years business history. Previous winners are eligible after five years.

Nomination deadline is Friday, June 11th, and forms can be found on the Chamber website at www.houmachamber.com. Email completed forms to nicol@houmachamber.com subject: Business of the Year).

By Heidi Guidry