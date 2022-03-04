Houma Chamber Announces Speaker and Spotlight for March

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly General Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, March 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Houma (142 Library Drive). This month’s luncheon will feature guest speaker, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) Stephen Waguespack.

The Chamber’s non-profit spotlight will be on Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), a non-profit organization that trains the community volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in Terrebonne Parish Foster Care.

Admission is $25 per person with payment required in advance. The deadline to register is Tuesday, March 15, and the can be completed here https://houmaterrebonnechamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5753.

For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact the Houma Terrebonne Chamber at (985) 876-5600 or email info@houmachamber.com