Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC

Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.

This extraordinary event combines the culinary expertise of chefs in Louisiana and Charlotte to spice things up in the kitchen and offer Charlotteans a taste of the Bayou State’s vibrant culture and flavorful cuisine. The Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night will feature 28 chefs total at 14 restaurants, each offering a one-of-a-kind experience available at various price points presented as a private ticketed dinner, a prix fixe menu, or special featured dishes.

“Food is a way of life in Louisiana, and our culinary heritage and flavors are unlike anything else in the country,” says Louisiana Travel Association Executive Vice President Laura Cating. “With multiple direct flights to Louisiana, we’re excited to give Charlotte residents a sample of the flavors of Louisiana, inspiring them to make Louisiana their next travel destination.”

Prior to the restaurant night, Explore Houma will also be attending the Restaurant Night Media Preview reception, where the Louisiana chefs will prepare the state’s delicious cuisine with our fresh seafood featured for key influencers, encouraging the media to write about the Louisiana culinary experience.

Chef Kenneth “KJ” Townsend is a Houma native that discovered his passion for cooking at an early age while learning from his grandmother. After high school, he moved to Atlanta to hone his cooking skills, later returning home to cook at local restaurants. Chef KJ recently underwent a second lower leg amputation. As a double-leg amputee, his health journey didn’t stop his passion for cooking, and with the support of his family, he was motivated to open his own restaurant in 2020. Quizine Quarters serves up an assortment of southern Cajun dishes. In addition to serving the community hearty meals, the local food enthusiast started a local support group for amputees in the area.

Other participating chefs include:

Chef Ryan Trahan, Vestal, Lafayette

Chef Madonna Broussard, Laura’s II Café, Lafayette

Chef Amanda Cusey, Louisiana Seafood Queen 2022 and The Villa Harlequin, Lake Charles

Chef Lyle Broussard, Barstool Sportsbook inside L’Auberge Casino Resort, Lake Charles

Chef Ross Dover, Palmettos on the Bayou, Louisiana Northshore

Chef Amanda Songbird, Cured. On Columbia, Louisiana Northshore

Chef Cory Bahr, Parish Restaurant & Standard Coffee Co., Monroe-West Monroe

Chef Celeste Gill, Chef Celeste Bistro, Baton Rouge

Chef Jeremy Langlois, Latil’s Landing at Houmas House, Ascension Parish

Chef Ben Fidelak, Mariner’s, Natchitoches

Chef Johnnie Gale, Crawfish Town USA, St. Martin Parish

Chef Tootie Morrison, Earnestly Tootie’s Chef Services, Shreveport-Bossier

Chef Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Reservations are available now for what’s sure to be a memorable meal and can be made by contacting the participating restaurants directly. For more information on the event, chefs, and restaurants, visit the event website www.louisianaxcharlotte.com.