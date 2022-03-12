Houma Christian School Beta Club Sweeps Leadership Summits and State Convention

As a service organization, the Beta Club at Houma Christian School logs thousands of service hours every year serving in their school, homes, community and across the state. Each HCS Beta Club member is required to get 25 service hours each school year, while many members consistently exceed the requirement every year. Multiple members even complete hundreds of hours of service in one year.

One unique way students earn service hours is by hosting a service scavenger hunt every year. In the community wide event, Betas are driven around by volunteers and spend the day completing as many acts of service as they can in one day. Some tasks in the past have included: picking up all the buggies in a parking lot, washing the windows at a gas station, taking down Christmas decorations for a teacher, or pulling weeds in a neighbor’s yard. Each task is assigned a point value, and as the club gathers to watch videos and look at pictures of the groups in action, points are calculated and a winner is announced at the end of the day.

“Teaching students to have a servant’s heart will always be my first priority as a Beta Sponsor,” Kristi Hebert, HCS Elementary, Junior and Senior Beta Sponsor. “My priority as staff member at Houma Christian is to show students Christ’s love. Serving others is a part of who we are. Service is engrained not only into our Beta Club, but also our school. The end goal is for our kids to grow into adults who lead a life of serving others.”

In addition to service projects, the club travels and competes in Beta competitions. The school has competed locally, at the district level, at the state level and also nationally. They have attended national conventions in Oklahoma City, Savannah, New Orleans, Orlando, and will be heading to Nashville this coming June.

Each year Houma Christian participates in two rounds of national qualifying events: Leadership Summits and State Convention. Over the years the HCS Beta Club has received numerous awards for a wide range of competitions from academics & engineering to art & robotics to performing on stage. They currently hold countless State Championship Titles and National Championship Titles in: Lead Outside the Box, Robotics and Living Literature.

“Our continued success is a direct result of parents and students investing time and energy into their practice and making Beta a priority. There is something for everyone in Houma Christian Beta! It truly is a place where everyone has a place. If you want to serve, lead and achieve, Beta is the place for you!,” Hebert explains.

The following is list of achievements from the Leadership Summits & State Conventions this year:

Elementary BETA 4th-5th grade

Project Proposal – National Qualifier – Chloe Adams, Julia Theriot, Gracie Dies, Delaney Walker

Lead Outside the Box – National Qualifier – Briana Boudreaux, Jude Bagnerise, Audrey Danos, Cason Guidry

Collaboration Connection – National Qualifier – Tyler Farmer, Layla Guidry, Iris Hunter, Kinley Cooper, Rory Bordelon, Genevieve Arceneaux

Apparel Design – Caroline Seay – State Champion

Color Photography – Gavin Rhodes – State Champion

Jewelry – Kinley Cooper – 3rd place

Painting – Sophie Martin – 3rd place

Performing Arts Group – State Champion – Cason Guidry, Jacob Gold, Colin Rodrigue, Charlie Willis, Kinley Cooper, Julia Theriot, Layla Guidry, Briana Boudreaux, Delaney Walker, Pierson Solet, Audrey Danos, Genevieve Arceneaux, Chloe Adams, Ella Greer, Rory Bordelon

Performing Arts Solo – Aubrey LeBlanc – State Champion

Golden Ticket Winners (students selected based on their on-stage performance to perform in the opening ceremonies in Nashville) – Jacob Gold, Aubrey LeBlanc, Delaney Walker, Briana Boudreaux , Chloe Adams, Cason Guidry

Junior BETA 6th-8th grade

Project Proposal – National Qualifier – Lila Spiers, Gabi Luster, Sophie Luke, Emerson Danos, Cate Cabirac

Lead Outside the Box – National Qualifier – Kole Pontiff, Addison Martin, Emma Duet, Jaidalynn DeHart

Collaboration Connection – National Qualifier – Jake Whitaker, Kole Pontiff, Merci Pellegrin, Ashton Kay, Phoebe Verret, Emma Thibodaux, Christian Johnson

Speech – Christian Johnson – 3rd place

Technology – 3rd place

Living Literature – State Champions – Evan Thibodeaux, Aiden Hidalgo, Juliet Thibodeaux, Elsie Babin, Callie Ezell, Savanna Turner, Kennedy Dombrowski

Marketing & Communications – State Champions – Bella Marcel, Elise Babin, Juliet Thibodeaux

Golden Ticket Winners (students selected based on their on-stage performance to perform in the opening ceremonies in Nashville)- Sophie Luke, Kole Pontiff, Kaitlyn Chancy

Junior State Sponsor Elect – Mrs Kristi Hebert

Senior BETA 9th-12th grade

Project Proposal – National Qualifier – Mary DiSalvo, Hannah Domangue, Terra Bardarson, Janae Pestel, Cameryn Tate

Lead Outside the Box – National Qualifier – Evan Savoie, McKenzie Breaux, Myla Johnson, Gavin Pierre

Collaboration Connection – National Qualifier – Olivia Luke, Abby Toups, Rianna Cunningham, Samantha Himel, Elise Danos

Mathematics – Wesley Maidoh – 5th place

Campaign Skit – 3rd place

Technology – 2nd place

Performing Arts Solo – McKenzie Breaux – 2nd place

On-Site Painting – Jenae Boudwin – State Champion

Creative Writing – Cameryn Tate – State Champion

Living Literature – State Champions – Jesus Diaz, Mary DiSalvo, Hannah Domangue, Samantha Himel, Ella Ventura, Mallory Romano, Kristy Zeng, Sara Zeng

Group Performing Arts – State Champions – Julie Cabirac, Riley Rhodes, Kate Parr, Cara Medice, Mallorie Duet, Brooklynn Babin, Madison Hundley, Addisen Solet, Evan Savoie, Olivia Luke, Leighton Billiot, Abby Toups, McKenzie Breaux, Gracie Theriot, Gavin Pierre, Owen Theriot, Cohen Lucas

Golden Ticket Winners (students selected based on their on-stage performance to perform in the opening ceremonies in Nashville)- Abby Toups, Julie Cabirac, Addisen Solet, Mallorie Duet, Kate Parr, Cara Medice, McKenzie Breaux

Senior State Vice President – Myla Johnson

Each year there are state officer candidates that campaign throughout the convention and are selected based on an online voting process. Betas from all around the state (who attend the convention) can cast their vote for the new state officers. This year, Houma Christian had a vice president candidate for senior Beta, it was our first time ever entering the election. Eleventh grader, Myla Johnson won the Senior Beta Vice Presidential role.

Additionally, Hebert was also nominated to be the new Junior Beta State Sponsor, and accepted. She will serve as the Junior Beta State Sponsor Elect for the next three years. “Myla and I were both installed into our newly appointed positions by Dr. Keith Leger, who is the Louisiana Beta State Council Chair and represents Louisiana on the National Beta Club Board of Directors. These state level roles that Myla and myself are entering are a first for Houma Christian and we are both thrilled to be able to serve at the state level representing Louisiana Beta Club,” Hebert explained.

So many parents, students and officers have so many things to say about the quality of the program, the value the program adds to the school, and Heberts commitment to the students and the club.

“Through HCS Beta Club Kristi Hebert has created a home for all. It is a club where members, parents, & staff can come together to lead and serve our school & community in countless and incredible ways. Even as a parent of three members, I have been given opportunities to help out & serve, all while watching kids stretch themselves and grow. My family has been blessed beyond measure with the lessons & experiences we have been able to be a part of thanks to Houma Christian’s Beta Club.,” Ashley Boudreaux, elementary, junior and senior Beta parent .

“The success of our BETA club wouldn’t be possible without the love and dedication from our sponsors. Kristi is the main sponsor of our elementary, junior and senior BETA Clubs. She along with co sponsors, Andy Delgado (senior BETA), Ashley Boudreaux (junior BETA) and Chantelle Solet (elementaryBETA) as well as a slew of parent volunteers make it all possible. As a coworker and friend of these ladies, I get to see their dedication day in and day out. (This is all done on a volunteer basis.) They all graciously give up their personal time to be sure that our BETA club is prepared for service events and conventions. Kristi was actually awarded with Sponsor of the Year at BETA National Convention in Orlando, FL in June 2021. We are extremely blessed to have amazing leaders for the Houma Christian School BETA Club,” said Jessica DiSalvo.

“Under the incredible direction of our sponsor Kristi Hebert, we are able to give back to our children, the school, and each other. Kristi dedicates her time and heart to our children so that each and every one of them have their place and an opportunity to make a difference. She is loving, honest, hard working, and beyond selfless of her time. She makes each one of her Betas know that they have a place they belong. Her passion for our children and the organization has provided opportunities, homes, and friendships for students with varying interest and backgrounds. We are beyond blessed to have her as our leader & I am proud to call her my friend,” said Ashley Rhodes, senior Beta parent.

“Beta Club at HCS has given my son a place to showcase the talents that God has given him along with learning what it means to serve our community. Kristi Hebert, our sponsor, does an amazing job at finding a place for students to thrive! He has participated in Robotics, Engineering and this year was a part of trio where he played the keyboard. We are looking forward to heading to Nashville for Nationals this summer,” Nina Pontiff, HCS staff member and Beta parent.

“Houma Christian’s Beta Club truly embraces the Beta Club’s motto, ‘Let us lead by serving others.’ After so many students and faculty were displaced after Hurricane Ida, these students found it in their heart to find ways to help their community. During our Leadership Summit, I was moved to see how the students were finding ways to uplift those in their school and community through their service projects such as the ‘Closet of Hope’ where students were able to get the basic necessities, and the Christmas decoration drive where they were collecting Christmas decorations to cheer up people in their community. Once Houma Christian Betas showed up to compete at the Louisiana State convention, it was truly evident that students and parents came together to produce amazing results. I am looking forward to working with their sponsor, Kristi Hebert, as her student Myla Johnson serves as the Louisiana State Vice-President next year,” shared Emily Zegura, Senior State Sponsor.

To find out more about HCS Beta Club, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/houmachristianbeta or on Tik Tok @houma_christian_beta.

If you are interested in supporting the HCS Beta Club, please contact Kristi Hebert at Houma Christian School.