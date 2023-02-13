Houma Christian student elected as Louisiana’s Elementary Beta State President

Congratulations to 5th grade Houma Christian Beta Club student Jacob Gold, who was recently elected as Louisiana’s Elementary Beta State President! “I joined Beta Club when I was in the 4th grade, and have loved interacting with the community and helping out ever since,” Gold said. “It just stuck with me.” Beta Club is in charge of community outreach and service projects, including food drives, public clean up crews, and more.

As Beta Club State President, 10-year-old Gold is responsible for Beta Club meetings and creating service projects, all while playing a large role in the Beta Club State Convention. Alongside this ambitious work, Gold is currently in the process of running for Elementary Beta National President. “Beta Club has thousands of members nationwide,” said Gold. “It would be a huge honor to be elected as National President.” Gold is currently working on his speech, and looking for sponsors to help him reach his goal.

As well as being deeply involved in Beta Club and the Terrebonne Parish community, Jacob is also an upstanding student at Houma Christian who enjoys math and history classes and plays football in his free time. “I am looking forward to this year as Beta State President, and being a good role model to everyone,” said Gold.

Congratulations to Gold for this incredible accomplishment!





