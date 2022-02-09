Houma CVB’s Sondra Corbitt & Chantel Deville Graduate from Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Sondra Corbitt, Executive Director and Chantel Deville, Group Tour Sales Manager of the Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (HACVB) from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2022 Annual Meeting in Alexandria.

The 24 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2021 developing their leadership skills while learning from seasoned professionals from throughout the tourism industry. The goal of the program is to equip each class member with knowledge and skills that will enrich their tourism-related organizations, therefore strengthening the state-wide tourism industry.

“I’m excited to graduate as part the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy class of 2021,” said Sondra Corbitt of the HACVB. “I was exposed to a lot of new ideas and learned so much from established leaders in the tourism industry. I believe I will benefit from this program for years to come.”

The graduating class of LTLA also includes: Abby Wise, Monroe-West Monroe CVB; Addison White, Monroe-West Monroe CVB; Aly Velasquez, Shreveport-Bossier CVB; Amy Lee, Cane River National Heritage Area; Andre Watkins, River Parish Tourist Commission; Anne Cummins, Natchitoches CVB; Christopher Aucion-Melohn, St. Charles Public School-Lafon Arts Center; Eugenie Mitchell, Lafayette CVC; Jady Regard, Cane River Pecan Company; Kelly Shane Wells, Tangi Parish Government; Kristen Kelly Shiver, Visit Lake Charles; Lisa Thibodaux, Baton Rouge Lodging Association; Liz Crews, Shreveport-Bossier CTB; Ray Cloutier, TRAIL; Sarah Hill, Louisiana Northsore; Serena Pandos, Louisiana Arts & Science Museum; Sibyl B. Cannon, Tangipahoa CVB; Stephanie O’Rourke, Sleep Inn-AZM Hospitality; Tara Johnson, Visit Lake Charles; Rebecca Taylor, Louisiana Life-Acadiana Profile.

Members of the class also gave back to the tourism community by selecting businesses within the industry for pro-bono projects. Collectively, the value of the class’s tourism product enhancement and marketing work exceeded $100,000.

“LTLA has been a tremendous opportunity for those interested in learning more about Louisiana’s tourism industry, and we are proud of the 2021 graduating class,” said Jill Kidder, LTA President and CEO. “Not only has this program individually benefited these emerging leaders, but the LTLA class projects are paying off significant dividends for the entire industry.”