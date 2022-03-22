Houma Dirt Cheap to re-open after Hurricane Ida

Dirt Cheap in Houma is reopening March 30th, 2022, after being closed after Hurricane Ida in the fall of 2021.



 

Houma has been home to Dirt Cheap since 2017. After Hurricane Ida damaged the building, renovations were needed, so the company took the opportunity to completely update the store.

 

The grand re-opening will take place Wednesday, March 30th at 9am. Along with a full remodel and a restocking of exclusive new deals only available in Houma, the first 200 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and all customers will be able to enter to win great prizes throughout the day. The radio station, Gumbo 94.9 will be on site from noon – 4 pm.



