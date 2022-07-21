Houma EMS Academy celebrates seven graduates

The National EMS Academy hosted a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, welcoming seven new medical professionals amid a national paramedics shortage. Instructed by Stacy Kaizer and Langston Hayes, the program provides students with a positive learning experience by using a combination of classroom instruction and real-life simulation to create an exciting learning environment.

The 2022 Paramedic Class includes Brittany Acosta of St. Mary Parish, Kyla Billiot of Golden Meadow, Alexia Parker, Bennet Gravois, and Gabrielle Caudill of Houma, Rebekah Griffin of Napoleonville, and Emma Chiasson of Thibodaux. The proud graduates are now preparing to take the NREMT exam.

The academy discussed the national shortage and urgent need for paramedics following the Covid-19 pandemic, encouraging students who are interested in a career as a paramedic or EMS to sign up for the course today. “Many are experiencing a shortage of qualified EMS professionals. With more retiring than are graduating, now is the best time to get started on your career in the EMS field. Our programs encourage participation, using a team-based approach to active learning. Curricula are peer-reviewed for appropriateness, standardization, and quality.”

“Congratulations to the Houma paramedic graduates from the National EMS Academy. We are very proud of their hard work and wish them luck as they prep for the NREMT! Please help us congratulate these students on a job well done! Many congratulations to this class!” reads a statement from the National EMS Academy.

The National EMS Academy offers entry-level, continuing education, and refresher courses for many EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. For more information, visit the National EMS Academy website.