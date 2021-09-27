Houma Family Dental to Offer Free Procedures to Active, Veteran and Retired Military for Freedom Day USA

Houma Family Dental’s Dr. Stephen Morgan will participate in Freedom Day USA by offering free 30-minute dental procedures to Active, Veteran and Retired military men and women and their families on Friday, October 22nd beginning at 8:00 AM.

Freedom Day USA is held one day a year and celebrates giving back to those who are fighting for our freedom, protecting our country, and making sacrifices. Houma Family Dental’s goal is to offer free services to say thank you to those in service.

The first Freedom Day USA event was held on September 12, 2013. “Our men and women of our Armed Forces make great personal sacrifices in order to secure and protect our freedoms,” said Dr. Robert Martino, founder of the Freedom Day USA event. “Their families have endured hardships and some have given all they have so that we may live in peace – free to pursue our dreams. Let’s join together to say ‘Thank You’ for their sacrifices and for our freedom, by giving them a Day of Free!”

Active, Veteran, and Retired Military can sign up at https://www.houmafamilydental.com/hfdfreedomday/ or call 985-868-5699 to set up an appointment. Free procedures include cleaning, filling, or extraction.