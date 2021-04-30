Houma family sues Seacor, Talos Energy, Semco

Late Thursday night, the family of Christopher Cooper Rozands of Terrebonne Parish sued Seacor Marine, Seacor Liftboats, Talos Energy and Semco, LLC, alleging that the companies instructed the lift boat to leave port even though they had received warnings of rough weather in the Gulf.

The suit also claims that the lift boat lacked adequate lifesaving equipment which contributed to his death.

The suit reads:

“Defendants were negligent in failing to design, build and provide Christopher Cooper Rozands a safe place to work, negligent in failing to properly adhere to the weather warnings and conditions, and negligent in failing to provide an adequate and proper safety equipment and response that could have saved Christopher Copper Rozands’ life.

“Despite numerous warnings of impending severe weather conditions developing, including tropical storm force winds and increased wave action in the Gulf of Mexico, the Seacor Power was directed to leave Port Fourchon by its charterer, Talos, and/or by its owners, Seacor Marine and/or Seacor Liftboats.

“After leaving Port Fourchon, the Seacor Power encountered the very weather conditions it had been warned about and because of such and the Seacor Power’s design not being for navigation under severe weather conditions, the Seacor Power capsized causing the death of Christopher Cooper Rozands.

The suit claims Semco, LLC is negligent in “failing to design, build and equip a seaworthy vessel/boat, the SEACOR POWER, that would remain seaworthy and not capsize when encountering rough seas and/or winds.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S.District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, by Waitz and Downer of Houma, La.

The entire lawsuit can be viewed here: 21-cv-00867