Houma Fire battles trailer blaze on Daspit Street, behind Midas

At approximately 8:40am on September 30, 2022 the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Daspit Street in downtown Houma. Heavy smoke could be seen rising into the sky from all areas of the city. Crews arrived onscene within minutes to discover a camper trailer fully engulfed in flames. The Midas muffler dealership was located on feet away and was exposed to extreme heat. A second alarm was initiated by the incident commander who was first onscene due to the potential of major building involvement.

The fire was clearly exposing the Midas shop area. Crews made entry and knocked the fire down on the interior. While other crews were knocking down the camper fire from the exterior.

Barrow Street was shut down for hydrant access for fire attack but has since reopened. Crews are conducting overhaul at the time of this post. The fire was put under control at 9:04am.

No injuries were reported, the camper was a total loss, and fire damage to Midas is moderate.

