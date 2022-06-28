Houma Fire Department & Bayou Cane Fire Protection Dist. Celebrates Recruitment Class

June 28, 2022
June 28, 2022

Pictured from Left to Right: Training Officer Mark Stevenson, Firefighter Destin Lausen, Firefighter Shaun Voisin, Firefighter Amber Patton, Firefighter Jared Heller, Firefighter Devin Bousegard, Firefighter Troy Rodrigue, and Training Officer Adam Schmitt. Photo by: Jessica Palmer

The Houma Fire Department (HFD) and Bayou Cane Fire Protection District (BCFPD) recently held a graduation ceremony of a firefighter recruit class.

 

The class included six individuals where five work for HFD and one for BCPD. The ceremony celebrated the class’ completion of a twelve week labor-intensive class that was hosted by the departments’ training divisions and it was the first time the departments participated in a joint academy program.



 

Training included hazardous materials response, general firefighting, extrication, emergency medical, fire prevention, water supply, forcible entry, and ventilation, among others. The six individuals have all passed the certifications that are needed to work as firefighters and they will now enter a probationary period for them to put the training to real-time use. The Houma Fire Department said in a recent release, “We would like to Congratulate these recruits on the completion of basic training, and wish them long, healthy, and fulfilling careers in the best job on earth. Keep training and remember the mission!”

 

Members include:

  • Firefighter Amber Patton -Houma
  • Firefighter Shaun Voisin – Houma
  • Firefighter Troy Rodrigue – Houma
  • Firefighter Destin Lausen – Houma
  • Firefighter Jared Heller – Houma
  • Firefighter Devin Bousegard – Bayou Cane

 

 

Heidi Guidry
