Houma Fire Department & Bayou Cane Fire Protection Dist. Celebrates Recruitment Class

The Houma Fire Department (HFD) and Bayou Cane Fire Protection District (BCFPD) recently held a graduation ceremony of a firefighter recruit class.

The class included six individuals where five work for HFD and one for BCPD. The ceremony celebrated the class’ completion of a twelve week labor-intensive class that was hosted by the departments’ training divisions and it was the first time the departments participated in a joint academy program.

Training included hazardous materials response, general firefighting, extrication, emergency medical, fire prevention, water supply, forcible entry, and ventilation, among others. The six individuals have all passed the certifications that are needed to work as firefighters and they will now enter a probationary period for them to put the training to real-time use. The Houma Fire Department said in a recent release, “We would like to Congratulate these recruits on the completion of basic training, and wish them long, healthy, and fulfilling careers in the best job on earth. Keep training and remember the mission!”

Members include: