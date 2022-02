Today February 14, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.mm the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to the area of the Morrison Avenue and Ninth Street near the Hollywood Street Canal for a grass fire that was now out of control and spreading to the drainage levee.

HFD units requested help from Bayou Cane Fire Protection District to get the fire contained. As of 4:50pm crews were finishing up, and to trying to get the fire completely snuffed.