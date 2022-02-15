Houma Fire Department Implements No-Burn Policy Due to Dry Conditions

Due to the extremely dry conditions, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, has issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning effective beginning today, February 15.

Private burning is only allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. The order shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department f Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agricultural practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law. The order is effective Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

Locally, Houma Fire Department Fire Chief Corey Henry has elected to implement a no-burn policy for all property located inside the city limits of Houma. In the last few weeks, HFD has reported many small controlled burns that got out of control, even some spreading over many acres of land. To protect homes and property, Chief Henry has elected that per the Fire Marshal’s order no burning will be allowed in the City Limits of Houma until further notice. The department will release when conditions can be relaxed in the future.