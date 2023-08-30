Houma Fire Department reports marsh fire in Houma

Hunters get a state tax break during the 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday, Sept. 1-3August 30, 2023
Via the Houma Fire Department Facebook: The marsh is on fire in the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District and Schriever Fire Department area between Hwy 90 and Savanne Road.
It is being monitored by all of the appropriate departments and is currently inaccessible. We will provide updates as we get more information. Like and follow our page.
If you have questions please contact Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 985-873-6391. Stay tuned for further updates.