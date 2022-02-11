Houma Fire Department Responds to Out-of-Control Trash Fire

The Houma Fire Department was dispatched to an out-of-control trash fire at approximately 10:40 a.m. today.

According to the department, the small fire got out of control spreading to the fields and ditches around in the area of Woodlawn Ranch Road and Highway 56. Houma Fire requested help from Montegut and Little Caillou Fire Departments to bring specialized equipment to help get an upper hand on the fast-moving fire. Those departments deployed ATVs that have firefighting capabilities. The fire was contained after approximately 15 of them were deployed. It took just over one hour for the fire to be extinguished.

Approximately five acres of area burned. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to sheds, fences, homes, larger trash piles, boats, and other combustible material. “We want to thank Montegut Fire Department & Little Caillou Fire Dept for helping us,” the department said.