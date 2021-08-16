Houma Fire Department Welcomes Two New Firemen

Two new firemen, William Bucklew and Austin Ashburn, were welcomed to the Houma Fire Department last week.

The department said, “These two firefighters will be vital to protecting the citizens of Terrebonne Parish.”

The two firemen have been attending the Louisiana State University Fire and Emergency Training Institute and have officially graduated in a class of 16 from across the state. The recruits studied an array of topics such as fire behavior, building construction, fire hose, water supply, extrication, ladders, and rescue, just to name a few. Firefighter Bucklew was awarded the Salutatorian of recruit class 177.