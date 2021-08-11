Houma Fire: Vehicle fire spreads to home

At approximately 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 500 block of Columbus Street on the west side of Houma.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle near a home on fire that had already spread to the structure, according to Houma Fire.

The Engine 2 crew arrived and was notified that all occupants were out and accounted for, Houma Fire said. The crew deployed a hose line and began an aggressive attack of the fires, the department said. Other arriving units made a search of the house to confirm and check for fire extension, Houma Fire said.

The fire was under control in approximately 5 minutes, and some crews remained on the scene for overhaul and investigation, according to the Houma Fire Department.

No one was injured in this fire, but the vehicle and storage area of the home was lost, officials said.

“We would like to thank Acadian Ambulance, Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Communications District E-911 for the assistance in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion,” Houma Fire said.