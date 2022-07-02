Houma judge announces her retirement from State 1st Circuit Appeals Court at year’s end

Vanessa Guidry-Whipple, the first woman elected to Louisiana’s 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, will retire when her term ends on Dec. 31, the court announced Wednesday.

Guidry-Whipple, a Bourg native, was elected to the court in 1990 and became its chief judge in 2013. She is the first woman to serve as the court’s chief judge. The appeals court handles appeals from 16 parishes, including Terrebonne and Lafourche.

The Republican chief judge has participated in several thousand cases on the court and authored more than 1,000 opinions, according to a news release.

“Chief Judge Guidry-Whipple expressed that she wishes to thank the citizens of the parishes encompassing the First Circuit for placing their trust in her and allowing her the opportunity to serve as their judge on the First Circuit for the past 31 years,” reads the release.

The election for Guidry-Whipple’s seat will take place Nov. 8.