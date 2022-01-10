Houma Man Arrested for Hunting Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrested a Houma man for alleged deer hunting violations in Terrebonne Parish on January 5. Agents arrested Brad J. Use’, 30, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a wild quadruped without the required licenses, buying or selling deer meat, possession of an untagged deer, failing to comply with deer tagging requirements, and hunting without basic season and big game hunting licenses.

Agents were on patrol when they observed Use’ cleaning a deer in his front yard of his residence in Houma. Agents made contact with Use’ and found him in possession of an untagged six point deer and a rifle. Use’ claimed that he bought the deer earlier in the day.

After further investigation, agents found that Use’ did not possess the required hunting licenses and he was a convicted felon. Agents booked Use’ into the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Agents also seized a rifle, a six point deer head and deer meat in connection with the case.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and 10 to 20 years of jail. Buying a deer carries a $500 to $750 fine and up to 30 days in jail. Illegal possession of a wild quadruped and possession of an untagged deer carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to comply with deer tagging requirements brings up to a $350 fine. Hunting without basic season and big game hunting licenses each carries up to a $50 fine.

Use’ may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the deer. Agents participating in the case are Corporal Norman Deroche and Corporal Richard Bean.