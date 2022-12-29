Houma man killed in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 315

On December 29, 2022, shortly after midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Steven English of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Nissan Xterra, driven by English, was traveling south on LA Hwy 315 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan traveled off the roadway to the right while in a left curve, overturned, and struck a tree.

English was not restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the Nissan. He suffered critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Impairment is also a suspected factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was collected from English and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Speeding can increase your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash, increase your chances of losing control, and reduce your ability to react to or avoid a roadway hazard. Alcohol and other drugs can also affect your visual ability, fine motor skills, and reaction times. Drivers should have a plan for a safe ride home before consuming any alcohol and/or drugs because if you feel different, you drive different.

Troop C has investigated 49 fatal crashes resulting in 54 deaths in 2022.