Houma Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash

On January 26, 2022, shortly before 6:00 am, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a fatal two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 eastbound just east of Louisiana Highway 308. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Drew Bourg II of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Freightliner 18-wheeler was stopped in a center turn lane on U.S. Hwy 90 facing north. At the same time, Bourg was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 90 in the left lane while driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck the rear of the 18-wheeler that was partially in the left lane of U.S. Hwy 90.

Although Bourg was restrained at the time of the crash, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was also restrained but suffered no injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Bourg and submitted for analysis. The 18-wheeler driver was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected.

While this crash remains under investigation, making good choices while behind the wheel of a motor vehicle can often mean the difference between a safe drive and one that ends in tragedy. Obeying all traffic laws and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted are the number one things motorists can do to help make their trip a successful one

Troop C has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 3 deaths in 2022.