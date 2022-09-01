Houma man missing for 2 years; family believes he is living in area in a homeless lifestyle

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that has been missing for over 2 years. Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, of Houma, went missing in May 2020, from his address in the 100 block of Janabeth Street.

On May 26, 2020, shortly after 8:00am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a local address where contact was made with a family member of Charles Jernigan Sr. Patrol Deputies confirmed that he was living at the residence at the time of his disappearance and had not been seen for approximately 2 weeks at the time of the initial complaint. Authorities learned that Charles Jernigan Sr. suffered from Paranoid Schizophrenia and was receiving treatment for his mental illness at local facilities. Through investigation, Deputies learned that Jernigan was not known to have any addictions to Alcohol or Narcotics.

In May of 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives were assigned to the case, and have continued to investigate his disappearance since the time of the complaint. Detectives have been unable to locate Jernigan, who has also not maintained contact with any of his family. Family of Jernigan believe that he may still be living in the Houma area in a homeless lifestyle.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “We continue to investigate and monitor leads that come in through these types of investigations. In this particular case, our detectives have fully investigated his disappearance and have been unable to develop any new information. My hope is that bringing new light to this case through the community, will have a positive impact and help us reunite him with his family.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges any with information as to the whereabouts of Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., or information in this case, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985)876-2500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information.