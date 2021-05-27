Houma man’s body found in Intracoastal Waterway

Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. the Sheriff‘s Office received a 911 call from a person who was on a tug boat stating that members of the crew spotted a human body in the Intracoastal Waterway. The location provided was near mile marker 56 between the Houma Twin Span and the Prospect Bridge.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, Dularge Fire Department and Houma Fire Department responded to this call. TPSO and Houma Police water patrol boats were launched at the South Houma Boat Launch and responded to the area where this body was located. The body was recovered and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.

The body was later identified as 28-year-old Matthew Madice of Houma, La. Family members of Madice last spoke with him on Sunday evening, May 23, 2021. An Autopsy was performed and there was no trauma to the body, foul play is not suspect at this time. The cause of death is pending toxicology.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call TPSO detectives, (985)876-2500.

Sheriff Soignet expressed condolences for the family of Madice.