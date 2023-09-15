Houma marsh fire still smoldering; No new fire or danger to structures

The Houma marsh fire that burned caused massive clouds of smoke several weeks ago is still smoldering.

The fire is in a marshland area in the Hwy 90 and Savanne Rd area that fire personnel cannot reach with traditional means. It will have to burn itself out.

“There are two areas that are still smoldering,” shared Bayou Cane Fire Chief Ken Himel. “The smoke is worse in the morning due to the high humidity, almost the same as a foggy morning. This keeps the smoke low to the ground. No structures are in danger.”

Bayou Cane will continue to monitor the fire and initiate suppression activities as necessary.