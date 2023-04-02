Houma native delivered presentation at Third Annual C.S. Lewis Honors Forum

Louisiana Christian University senior Kyle Dupree, of Houma, presented research last Saturday during the Third Annual C.S. Lewis Honors Forum.

Dupree will graduate with a degree in worship leadership in May. He is part of the Chapel band that leads worship each Tuesday. His research examined “How Much Scripture Do We Actually Sing?”

He was one of 10 students who presented an interdisciplinary research project, the final requirement in fulfillment of the C.S. Lewis Honors Program.

“The University’s C.S. Lewis Honors Scholars’ annual presentations serve as a solid reminder that great work can happen at a smaller university,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “I am grateful for the professors who shepherd our students toward incredible, creative research underscoring the application of Colossians 3:17.”

Following the presentations, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Cheryl Clark presented each student with a C.S. Lewis Honors Medallion to be worn at graduation.

“The Honors Forum clearly demonstrates that LCU is providing an unshakeable Christian foundation while expecting academic excellence across all disciplines,” Clark said. “The students’ interdisciplinary research projects show they understand, recognize and embrace the inseparable connection between their calling and career.

“Knowing that these graduates are equipped and ready to pursue graduate degrees and professional careers and are our future biochemists, medical professionals, scientific researchers, lawyers, and educators renews my hope for the future,“ Clark continued.

The C.S. Lewis Honors Program at Louisiana Christian University is an interdisciplinary program that is designed for students who perform at the highest academic standards. Its small, seminar-style courses focus on integrating faith and learning through writing, discussion, service learning, and travel. Students enter during their freshman year and complete the honors curriculum as a cohort.

“One of the best things about attending the Honors Forum every year is seeing how the students that I taught early on in the program have matured into deep thinkers and skilled researchers,” said Dr. Christine Reese, chair of the Division of History and Political Science and member of the Honors Council. “Their creativity and passion for their research topics shines through to make the Honors Forum a dynamic celebration of learning. I am grateful for the opportunity that God has given me to work with the superb faculty at LCU to produce a new generation of Christian scholars.”