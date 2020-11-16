Houma native recognized as 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and Freightliner Trucks presented the 10th annual Influential Woman in Trucking award to Houma native Jodie Teuton.

“It’s humbling because the award represents the whole country,” said Teuton, who was named the recipient last Friday. “I’m a proud Cajun. It’s not just a feather in my cap; it’s a feather in the cap of our community and our state as well.”

“[Kristy Knichel, who was also recognized for the honor] and Jodie are inspirational not only for being exceptional business leaders and role models but for driving change in their local communities,” said Kary Schaefer, General Manager, Product Marketing and Strategy for Daimler Trucks North America.

According to the WIT, the national award recognizes women in the trucking industry who make or influence key decisions, have a proven record of responsibility and mentor and serve as role models to other women.

“It’s a male-dominated industry,” shared Teuton, who also noted that the industry welcomes all. “It’s important to be seen, not for the sake of me being seen but because it encourages young women to hopefully consider a career in this industry.”

Teuton joined her family’s business, Southland Dodge, in 1997, and later became co-founder and Vice President of Kenworth of Louisiana, a heavy-duty truck dealership that represents both Kenworth and Hino truck brands with seven locations in the state. She is also a former President of American Truck Dealers (ATD), a division of the National Auto Dealers Association, and currently represents Kenworth Dealers on the Board of Directors at ATD.

“The country would shut down in seven days without trucking,” Teuton said of her industry’s impact. “I think COVID showed how important it is because nothing moves to market without trucks, whether it’s food from farmers or the chemicals that clean water so we can have drinkable water — all that moves through trucks.”

She continued: “Trucking is the lifeblood of this country.”