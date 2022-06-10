Houma native serves at Naval Aviation Schools Command

By Lt. Cmdr. Chris Donlon, Navy Office of Community Outreach

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Chief Petty Officer Gabriel St. Peter, a native of Houma, Louisiana, is serving the U.S. Navy at Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC).

As an instructor at NASC, St. Peter is serving among sailors, Marines and guardsmen developing the skills needed to be combat-ready aviation professionals. NASC is located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, provides an educational foundation in technical training, character development, and professional leadership.

NASC instructors are experts in the subject matter they teach and they provide cutting-edge technical training that transforms students into mission-ready sailors.

St. Peter joined the Navy 18 years ago. Today, St. Peter serves as a navy counselor.

“My grandpa served during WWII and my dad served during Vietnam; I joined the Navy because I wanted to be a part of my family legacy and ‘do my time’ in the service.” said St. Peter. “But, now 18 years later, I still love ‘doing my time’.”

According to St. Peter, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Houma.

“Growing up I was taught to be respectful to everyone, do what you’re told and to work hard to get the job done,” said St. Peter. ” These values have served me well in the Navy.”

NASC provides educational foundation in technical training, character development and professional leadership to prepare Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and partner nations Officer and Enlisted to be the combat quality aviation professionals their nation needs.

NASC is comprised of four schoolhouses: Aviation Training School (ATS), Aviation Enlisted Aircrew Training (AEATS), Aviation Rescue Swimmer School (ARSS) and Aviation Water Survival School (AWS), which provide instruction in 14 different curricula. In fiscal year 2021, ATS staff conducted 2,250 hours of classroom instruction and 17,095 hours of flight instruction; graduated 1,140 pilots and 217 Naval Flight Officers. AEATS graduated 1,237 students, ARSS graduated 245 students and AWS, including Detachment Swim Sites Norfolk and Pearl Harbor provided training for 6,479 students.

Serving in the Navy means St. Peter is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to national defense because most of the world is covered in water and the Navy is our best method of defense,” said St. Peter.

St. Peter and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am most proud of making the rank of chief,” said St. Peter. “It was a tough struggle all the way but the hard work was worth it.”

As St. Peter and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means getting to carry on my family tradition of being in the military and getting to serve my country at the same time,” added St. Peter.

The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.